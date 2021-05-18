New project for Mesh frontman Mark Hockings: Blackcarburning

COP International Records has announced the signing of Blackcarburning, the latest electronic project of Mark Hockings, better known as the frontman of Mesh. Coming up is a first album, “Watching Sleepers” which will be co-produced by John Fryer.

Hockings is responsible for writing, singing and programming and describes the tracks as “electronic music written around songs, emotion and energy.” He further adds, “The album was written to see what I could achieve by working primarily on my own. It’s been a vehicle for exploring new songwriting and programming ideas and to develop some new directions.”

All songs were recorded in Hockings’ personal studio in Bristol, UK that he built right before the pandemic lockdown. For the album, Hockings also worked remotely alongside with Mari Kattman (Helix), Janne Marvannen (Lakeside X) and Howie Venton (newwt), who provided vocals and piano accompaniment, respectively.

A first self-released 3-track single, “The Mirror”, can be heard below.

<a href="https://blackcarburning.bandcamp.com/album/the-mirror-single-pack">The Mirror (Single Pack) by blackcarburning</a>

COP International Records founder Christian Petke says this about his latest signing: “Mark Hockings performed with his band Mesh at a festival that I was attending years ago. He walked onto the stage and, 30 seconds later, I was utterly impressed. His voice has that special something that immediately captures your undivided attention. What I didn’t realize at the time is the fact that he is also an incredibly accomplished songwriter and musician. So, when Jean-Marc Lederman introduced me to Mark’s Blackcarburning project I was immediately interested. He brings an unbelievable amount of talent, passion and experience to the table. Mark is exactly the kind of artist we are trying to have in the COP family.”