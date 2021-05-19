Death Loves Veronica returns with ‘Chemical’ in mid/end August

“Chemical” is the new album by Death Loves Veronica, whose new album results to be heavily saturated with post-industrial and gothic influences and recorded with analog synths and minimal guitar work.
Veronica recorded the framework of this album within a two-week time period while in recovery from an intensive health-related surgery. With limited use of her arms, she dove into the more technical capabilities of her favorite synthesizers, keeping her distance from the use of MIDI.
The release comes in 2 formats, a limited edition of 200 copies on transparent magenta white marbled vinyl and in a 6-panel digipak.
The project debuted in 2018 with the demo album, “Vampiros Electric” bringing a cold wave-minimalist sound created with a variety of synth work and distinctly clean vocals. A collection of her works has been released on European label Swiss Dark Nights entitled, “Three Acts”, shortly after followed by last year’s album “Lucid Dreams”.
Check out the Video for “Lies” below.
