New Order release ‘Be A Rebel (Arthur Baker remix)’

New Order just released “Be a Rebel (Arthur Baker Remix)”, the latest in the series of versions of their single. For this new remix, the band is rejoined by Arthur Baker (Afrika Bambaataa, Soulsonic). When he first worked with New Order in 1983, it was the band’s first work with a collaborator and the sessions in New York spawned New Order classics “Thieves Like Us” and “Confusion”.

At the same time the band also announced a “Be a Rebel” remix double 12” and CD, which bring together all 11 remixes of the track, out on 27 August 2021. Also added to the 12 inch and CD releases are unreleased remixes by two new artists: Berlin based modular synthist JakoJako and from Maceo Plex’s label, Ellum recording artist Melawati.

In December, the band put out “Be A Rebel (Remixes Part One)”, a collection of three reworkings of the song from DJs Paul Woolford and Maceo Plex as well as New Order’s Bernard Sumner (Outlaw Mix). Mark Reeder’s Dirty Devil Remix was released in February and joins Stephen Morris’ T34, Bernard Sumner’s (Renegade Spezial Edit), and all the other remixes and original mixes compiled on the CD single.

On 7 May, New Order release “Education Entertainment Recreation (Live at Alexandra Palace)” on album and film. It was their only UK show of 2018 (9 November) at London’s Alexandra Palace and the first live show released on Blu-Ray from the band’s now established line-up of Bernard Sumner, Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert, Phil Cunningham and Tom Chapman.

Here’s the new remix.