French electronic act Nasdrowie releases new EP ‘Feed New Hope’

Out on May 21st, is a brand new EP, “Feed New Hope”, by the French electronic act Nasdrowie. The EP will feature 2 tracks and a remix. One of the tracks will be premiered on Bunker Reborn radioshow this Saturday 8th May at 8PM with interview. The EP will also be presented live on Radio Rakete by Sojus 7.

The band will continue work now on another EP to be released later this Summer.

Born in the begining of 2020, Nasdrowie is a one-man operation after many years of different musical projects (Metal, Electro, Punk). A firs EP, “Protocol 1”, was released on June 2020. A 2-track release “Research/Exhale” follows on October 23rd, 2020.

The band equally got featured with the track “Contention” on our “Face The Beat 6” compilation released in December 2020.

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/face-the-beat-session-6">Face The Beat: Session 6 by Nasdrowie</a>