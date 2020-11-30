New official music video from Angelspit available now: ‘Don’t Say’

“Don’t Say”, Angelspit’s first video from their new album “The Ignorance Cartel”, is out now. You can watch out below. “Don’t Say” was directed and shot by Angelspit during lockdown and features CRT glitch distortion from The Liar (Videopunks) plus guest appearances from Angelspit’s Patreon supporters.

Zoog Von Rock explains what made them to release this video: “Lockdown and social distancing has forced us to re-think the way we record albums, play gigs and shoot videos. I shot this alone in my studio, while Angelspit supporters contributed footage. The video starts comfortably disturbing, but soon decays into a paranoid-fueled glitch meltdown. The Liar and I wanted to create a “watch-VCR-and-go-insane” video, in which views are overcome by the constant bombardment of disinformation and benign distractions.”

Videos for all 14 tracks from “The Ignorance Cartel” will be available on a limited addition VHS tape – released through TheBasementLabs and Black Pill Red Pill, December 20, 2020.

Here’s “Don’t Say”.

