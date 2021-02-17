New Front 242 live recordings officially become available from the 1987 and 1989 tours

Alfa Matrix continues to release cult live recordings from Front 242. Available now for immediate download are recordings made in 1987 (Hamburg) and 1989 (Brussels at the Ancienne Belgique) respectively from the “Official Version” tour and the “Front By Front” tour.

Both releases are available for immediate download via Bandcamp (“Ancienne Belgique 89” / “Hamburg 87”). The news comes right after the pre-orders for the USA and EU live recordings from the “Tyranny For ” tour in 1991.

Below are all the available live recordings released now and soon to be released:

👉🏻 “Ancienne Belgique 89 – Front By Front” (Bandcamp)

👉🏻 “Hamburg 87 – Official Version” (Bandcamp)

👉🏻 “91” (Live in EU – 2LP color box)

👉🏻 “91” (Live in EU) (Bandcamp)

👉🏻 “USA 91” (Live in USA – digipak CD)

👉🏻 “USA 91” (Live in USA) (Bandcamp)

Available on Bandcamp

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/ancienne-belgique-89-front-by-front">Ancienne Belgique 89 – Front By Front by FRONT 242</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/hamburg-87-official-version">Hamburg 87 – Official Version by FRONT 242</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/91-live-in-eu">91 (live in EU) by FRONT 242</a>

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/usa-91-live-in-the-usa">USA 91 (live in the USA) by FRONT 242</a>