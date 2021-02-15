Aesthetische lands brand new EP: ‘Overflow’

The Brazilian duo Aesthetische distilled 2020’s overflow of restrictive measures and hopeless lock-down moments and translated them into positive solid electro-EBM vibes which you’ll find back on their newest EP “Overflow”. Aesthetische, is the project from Fab Viscardi and Gui Pires of Brazilian EBM act Aghast View.

The 6-track EP also includes a collaboration with British Sorrow Stories female singer Tina Forlorn on the track “This Darkness”. Besides two radically different and complementary versions of the two leading songs “These Bright Sparks” and “This Darkness” you also get the instrumental “Mad Denial” and the mid-tempo “Secluded”.

You can order and immediately download the EP right now from Bandcamp with other platforms to follow in the next weeks. Highly recommended!

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/overflow-ep">Overflow EP by AESTHETISCHE</a>