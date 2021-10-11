New French electronic project launches: Ren Toner – first video and collaboration with Shan Moue

Ren Toner, songwriter of the French cold wave band Divine Shade, has used this pandemic…
Ren Toner, songwriter of the French cold wave band Divine Shade, has used this pandemic to work on a solo electronic music project. Out now is a video featuring a live session of the track “This Love is a Weakness”. Also present on this song and the video is singer Shan Moue.

This is the first track to introduce the project, it was mastered by Antoine Chabert who also mastered Daft Punk in the past. An EP, “Welcome The Chaos”, is planned for winter on Young And Cold Records.

Promising!

Check out “This Love is a Weakness”.


