Bay area electropop act Keyozah returns with an all new video / single: ‘Downward Spiraling’

The Bay area based electropop act Keyozah are back. Right on the heels of their latest single, they now launch “Downward Spiraling”. The single comes accompanied by a video you can watch below. The music is done by Keyo while A!yo takes care of the vocals.

The band has been releasing quite some singles in the past year and especially their attention for appealing visuals trigged our attention. Good luscious and sweet vocals that match the electro sound perfectly.