Mondträume singer Madil Hardis announces special solo charity EP, ‘Noel’, feat. 3 Christmas classics

London based musician Madil Hardis combines classical and electronic elements with ethereal vocals. It got her invited as guest vocalist for Psy’Aviah (“Lost at sea”) and several Ashbury Heights’ singles. She also recently joined Mondträume’s lineup as one of their new singers.

She now has recorded the 3-track EP “Noel” holding 3 Christmas classics. The classics included are: “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”, “White Christmas”, and “O Heiland reiß die Himmel auf”. The EP is being released in support of the homelessness charity St Mungo’s who run a range of hostels and projects to help homeless people rebuild their lives.

Note that she also has a new solo album in the making for 2023, “Natural darkness”.

You can pre-save the single here. Here’s the artwork for the new EP.