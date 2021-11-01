New electronic project Berlin Banter to release 5-track cover EP ‘All Too Familiar’ feat. Tracks by Yazoo, Depeche Mode, The Cure, Pet Shop Boys and Tanita Tikaram

Berlin Banter is the project of Cassis and Christian. Casis is a film music professional who had worked for director Jim Jarmusch in New York while Christian is a self-taught synth geek in the wave/industrial scene (Distorted Reality with American vocalist Martha M. Arce, Eight Bit Machine).

Out via Instant Noise Productions on November 26th is the debut EP by this Berlin based act: “All Too Familiar”. This release is a collection of five reinterpreted songs from the 1980s. Songs included are for instance “Why can’t I Be You?” (The Cure) or “Dangerous” (Depeche Mode) which get reinterpreted in a blend of trip hop, dark wave and ambient. So far two singles were released from the EP, “Dangerous” in March 2021 and “Why Can’t I Be You?” in June 2021.

Nice detail, “Why can’t I Be You?” and “Twist In My Sobriety” (Tanita Tikaram) feature Greta Brinkman on electric bass who had accompanied Moby doing his “Play” world tour in the early 2000s.

The cover artwork holds the artwork of the well-known contemporary photographer Gregory Crewdson who liked the idea of this particular project.

Tracklist:

Winter Kills — originally by Yazoo/Yaz (1982) Why Can’t I Be You? — originally by The Cure (1987) Left to My Own Devices — originally by Pet Shop Boys (1988) Twist In My Sobriety — originally by Tanita Tikaram (1988) Dangerous — originally by Depeche Mode (1989)

Here are the 2 already released singles taken from the EP.