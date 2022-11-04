Chicago based industrial/metal project Derision Cult addresses mass manipulation with new single & video ‘Bastards Of The World’
The Chicago based industrial/metal project, Derision Cult has just unleashed their new single and video, “Bastards Of The World”. The track is off the forthcoming EP, “Mercenary Notes Pt. 1” set to be released on December 2 via Glitch Mode Recordings.
For the song, Derision Cult ringleader, Dave McAnally tapped into years of experience helping brands create narratives. Dave: “It deals with my experiences running campaigns that provoked enragement for a certain audience so another audience pays more attention. This has become an effective strategy. The messages we receive are attempts to illicit emotional responses.”
“Bastards Of The World” was inspired by a specific instance where Dave was approached to help a gun manufacturer infuriate gun control advocates to create a run on guns and ammunition: “On paper, the concept was very logical because when there are calls to ban weapons, we do see an uptick in sales for guns and ammunition. On principle, I didn’t take the project, but it inspired me to talk about this type of a campaign in a track because these things go on all the time.”
Here’s the video for “Bastards Of The World” in the Glitch Mode Breaks Mix version. The video was produced by Sean Payne (Cyanotic, Robohop, Conformco).
“Mercenary Notes Pt 1” will contain a set of tracks which serve as survival guide for maintaining mental health in a media-entrenched world “determined to generate hysteria and sensationalism among the masses”. Dave adds: “On the last album, we pointed out ways the media prays on people’s emotions. On this one, we’re talking about solutions and how to move forward in the 21st century.”
In addition to Dave and Sean, Mercenary Notes Pt 1 features several guests including Chris Connelly (Ministry, Pigface), Reeves Gabrels (David Bowie, The Cure) and Justin Broadrick (Godflesh). Part 2 of the Mercenary Notes series is due for the following year.
Here’s the download for the track.
