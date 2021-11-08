Horror-electro act Cucurbitophobia has landed haunted house-themed album, ‘Four Doors Of Your Deepest Fears’

Here’s one you might want to check out. New York based horror-electro act Cucurbitophobia has unveiled its haunted house-themed full-length album, “Four Doors Of Your Deepest Fears”.

Released a few weeks ago “Four Doors Of Your Deepest Fears” is a concept album involving a fictional haunted house which rests at the end of an amusement park.

Rob Benny explains: “Few people dare to tread past the gate into the house. Even fewer have made it through the entire house without running out the way they entered. But all who have entered, whether they’ve made it through to the end or not, were never the same again. Each door within the haunted house portrays a reflection of a deepest, darkest fear within the mind of the individual. From vivid imagery which depicts infernos of fire and lava, poisonous insects, vicious storms and floods, or a maze of mirrors reflecting the most unbearable parts of a person’s inner soul, ‘Four Doors Of Your Deepest Fears’ represents the experience, the journey, and the darkest thoughts of one individual who has made it through the house ‘till the very end.”

“Four Doors Of Your Deepest Fears” was influenced by horror and Halloween-themed film scores from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s along with industrial, dark ambient, neoclassical, atmospheric metal, and carnival music.

Since 2018, eight Cucurbitophobia albums have been released. You can watch the video for “Door Number One” below.

And here is the full length album to check out.

<a href="https://cucurbitophobia.bandcamp.com/album/four-doors-of-your-deepest-fears">Four Doors of Your Deepest Fears by Cucurbitophobia</a>