New deluxe editions for a-ha plus a 2023 tour in the making so a Q&A with the band’s manager Harald Wiik reveals

April 7, 2022 bernard

In an exclusive Q&A for the a-ha mailing list members, a-ha's manager Harald Wiik responded…
New a-ha film and album out in Autumn 2022:'True North'

In an exclusive Q&A for the a-ha mailing list members, a-ha’s manager Harald Wiik responded to questions submitted by fans. Some of the info was interesting, the rest not really. But let’s stick to the interesting info we gathered from it.

A ‘True North’ tour featuring a-ha’s upcoming album is in the works for the summer of 2023 possibly with the Arctic Philharmonic joining the band on some of the shows.

Coming up as well is a vinyl box of the first 5 albums as well as a 6 album super deluxe “Hunting high and low” release. Also planned are deluxe editions of “Analogue” and “Foot of the Mountain”.

The rest of the answer were kinda tongue in cheek. For instance when asked how he coped with the bandmembers’ very different personalities he simply answers: “I don’t cope. I just go straight to the offending.”


