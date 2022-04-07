Belgian electronica act Cubic returns with ‘Exit – Frankfurt’ EP

Cubic – aka Belgian artist Franky Deblomme – is back with an all new 4-track EP “Exit – Frankfurt”. Offering a mix of melodic techno, minimal synth pop and 808 electro with a darkish touch of underground body music in the background, “Exit: Frankfurt” revisits his past influences and tributes the city of Frankfurt (Germany).

Franky explains: “The sonic output from Frankfurt in the 90’s was a big influence: labels such as Harthouse and EYE Q, techno clubs like The Omen and Dorian Gray. It was techno, it was a culture, but more intense and different than the Belgian way of doing it. Still to this day the German sound is an inspiration.”

Out now first exclusively via Bandcamp, the release will be out on all other platforms by April 22nd.

Check the full EP below.

