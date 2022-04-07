Belgian electronica act Cubic returns with ‘Exit – Frankfurt’ EP

Cubic – aka Belgian artist Franky Deblomme – is back with an all new 4-track EP “Exit – Frankfurt”. Offering a mix of melodic techno, minimal synth pop and 808 electro with a darkish touch of underground body music in the background, “Exit: Frankfurt” revisits his past influences and tributes the city of Frankfurt (Germany).

Franky explains: “The sonic output from Frankfurt in the 90’s was a big influence: labels such as Harthouse and EYE Q, techno clubs like The Omen and Dorian Gray. It was techno, it was a culture, but more intense and different than the Belgian way of doing it. Still to this day the German sound is an inspiration.”

Out now first exclusively via Bandcamp, the release will be out on all other platforms by April 22nd.

Check the full EP below.


Belgian electronica project Cubic joins Alfa Matrix and releases label debut EP 'Alphabet Hymn'

Belgian electronica act Cubic returns with 'Exit – Frankfurt' EP

Peruvian dark electro project Unidad Obscura returns with 'Entre La Agonia'

Peruvian dark electro project Unidad Obscura returns with 'Entre La Agonia'

Josie Pace interview: 'If everyone is jumping off a cliff should you?'

Josie Pace interview: 'If everyone is jumping off a cliff should you?'

Australian post-industrial outfit Kollaps returns with 3rd album in June: 'Until The Day I Die'

Australian post-industrial outfit Kollaps returns with 3rd album in June: 'Until The Day I Die'

Figure Section returns with video for 'Up North' taken from the band's debut album 'Mirages'

Figure Section returns with video for 'Up North' taken from the band's debut album 'Mirages'

