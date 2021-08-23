New Chris Liebing track features the late Akron/Family co-founder Miles Cooper Seaton

Chris Liebing has shared yet another track from his forthcoming album, “Another Day”, set for release on Mute on 19 November 2021.

The new track, “Fault Line (feat. Miles Cooper Seaton)” features the former Akron/Family man’s rich baritone which was one of his last performances, due to his sad and untimely passing earlier this year.

Liebing: “I am still shocked and deeply saddened by Miles’ passing. He was such a fantastic human and artist, he took my music to another level. I will forever miss our late night conversations on the phone talking about music and life.”

Listen to the track below.

Akron/Family were an American folk-influenced experimental rock band active from 2002 to 2013. Akron/Family’s sixth and last studio album “Sub Verses” was released April 30, 2013 on Dead Oceans. After their 2013 tour, Akron/Family decided to quit to focus on personal side projects, leaving the door open for a possible reunion in the future. Meanwhile, front man Olinsky started his own band Cy Dune and co-created Lightning Records, Janssen started the band Dana Buoy and Seaton pursued a solo career under his own name.

Miles Seaton died at age 41 in February 2021.