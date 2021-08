The debut album “Sinners vs. Saints” by the Berlin based soloact Gulvøss, aka Sven Wittmiß, is out now. It coincides with the release of the 2nd single taken from the album, ‘Breathe’. The longplayer and the single were mixed by Tommy Hein (Zeraphine, Tanzwut, Nick Cave etc.).

Gulvøss is an electro rock project which was fofromed in 2019. More info at www.gulvoss.com.

The single “Breath” can be checked here.

This is the full album.