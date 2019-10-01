New Blutengel mini-album to be released in 3 formats

Blutengel is to release a brand new album, a mini one, called “Damokles”, on November 1st. Besides the simple 7-track album, there will also be a limited clear vinyl edition with different tracklist and as limited digi2CD.

The limited edition 2CD will include and exclusive 6-tracks bonus-CD called “Un:GOTT – The Lost Chapters” with songs from the “Un:Gott” session.

Here’s what Chris Pohl has to say about those songs: “They didn‘t fit the concept lyrically. But I knew that I will release them, and they are NOT bonus tracks but would have worked on a ‘normal’ album as well.”

Below is the artwork for the album.





