Mexican darkwave/post-punk act Acid Fader releases live video for ‘Innocence’ – watch it here

By Oct 1,2019
Acid Fader, a darkwave/post-punk band from Monterrey (Mexico) has released a live video for the track “Innocence”, taken from one of the band’s promotional gigs for their recently released album “1998”. The band so far released two singles, “Shapeshifter” and “Lain” which got an animated video.

You can watch the band’s newest video below!


