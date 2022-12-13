Belgian new wave pioneers Aroma di Amore play their very last concert

(Photo by Aroma di Amore) Because the police put an abrupt end to their farewell concert this summer, the Belgian new wave pioneers of Aroma di Amore are making a new attempt, in the Brussels based venue AB on December 14. The band’s concert on Monday 27 June last summer in the Marie-Hendrika Park in Ostend was cut short when the police turned off the power after three quarters of a concert which should have been an hour. Because the other groups had run out, the band had started too late.

An anticlimax for the trio so tomorrow there will be a second chance in the Ancienne Belgique. It will be the final concert for Elvis Peeters, Fred Angst and Lo Meulen.

Aroma Di Amore was an innovative band in the eighties that combined electronics with rock, but it was mainly the mix of razor-sharp socially critical Dutch lyrics with unconventional song structures that gave the group a cult status at home and abroad.

They made their debut in Humo’s Rock Rally 1982, where they made it to the finals, and in the following years released a series of records that found their way to small but loyal audiences. Live, the band was always appreciated for its energetic and passionate performances. In 1994 the group broke up for a long time. Elvis Peeters mainly focused on literature, but also remained musically active with De Legende, among others. Fred Angst continued his musical quest with the excellent (but commercially rather a flop) project Kolk and later with the solo project Zool.

Ten years later, a reunion tour followed with sold-out performances in the club circuit. At the end of 2009 the compilation “Onverdeeld” was released on the new label Onderstroom Records and in May 2010 the album “Ongehoord” was released containing previously unreleased recordings. Following the release of these records, Aroma Di Amore gave a series of performances. In 2012, new work was released for the first time in a long time with the LP “Samizdat”. In January 2016 the new album “Zin” was released on Starman Records, it was the final album for the band.