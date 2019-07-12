Neon Judgement’s Dirk Da Davo launches project with Sanchez: DD Sanchez – 4 track EP out on july 15th

In Summer 2018 Neon Judgement’s Dirk Da Davo was traveling trough the USA when he came across Mexico-born Sanchez, a bassplayer, at the Burning Man festival. A few days later they jammed some acoustic sessions in the outland of Mexico City and Dirk Da Davo worked out the electronic arrangements and he added vocals and finalized the tracks.

DD Sanchez was born and their first creation was simply named “Z”.

The digital 4 track EP will be released on July 15th. You can already listen to a preview below!

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.