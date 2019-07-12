Lord Of The Lost compiled on ‘Till Death us do part (Best of)’

Coming up is the Lord Of The Lost best of compilation “Till Death us do part”. The 2CD version of this best of additionally contains a CD with rarities and B-sides (18 tracks in total) incl. guest features of Der Schulz (Unzucht) and Erk Aicrag (Hocico). A double LP is also planned and for the treasure hunter there is a 4CD-digibox-Version that features an exclusive remix CD and (on CD4) a series of demo versions, some of them more than 20 years old and written and recorded long before the band was found.

Lord of the Lost is a German dark rock band from Hamburg created by singer and frontman Chris Harms. Founded in mid-2007 by Chris Harms as a solo project, Harms originally called the project Lord, but changed the name of the band to Lord of the Lost to avoid possible name disputes with Lordi and The Lords. Before Lord of the Lost, Harms was a singer and guitarist of the rock band Philiae (1999-2004), a guitarist and second singer with the Glam-Metal-Band The Pleasures (2004-2007), as well as a musician on various projects like Big Boy or Unterart.

The debut single “Dry The Rain” was released in 2009 and the debut album “Fears” was released in 2010 with the independent label Out of Line. More albums followed: “Antagony” (2011), “Die Tomorrow” (2012), “From the Flame Into the Fire” (2014), “Empyrean” (2016) and “Thornstar” (2018). Next to that the band also released several DVD’s and compilations.

