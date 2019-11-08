Nachtmahr hits back with ‘Flamme’ in January 2020 – first details!

The newest Nachtmahr album “Flamme”, the follow-up to this year’s release “Antithese”, will be out on January 31st 2020.

The 11-track counting album is the band’s 8th studio album to date and will hold the following tracks: “Feindbild”, “Kampfbereit”, “Liebst du mich”, “Krieg und Frieden”, “Alpha Omega”, “Wo ist dein Gott”, “The Torch”, “Ich bin”, “Rise and Fall”, “Mein Name” and “Die letzten Dämme”.

Nachtmahr is the solo project of Thomas Rainer (also known for his other projects: L’Âme Immortelle and the now defunct Siechtum). Nachtmahr’s musical style is best characterized as techno industrial.

Here’s “Antithese” while you await the new album…

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.