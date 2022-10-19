Mz.412 – Macht Durch Stimme (Album – Cold Spring)
Genre/Influences: Black-Industrial, Death-Industrial. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Originally released in 1988 by Mechanik Cassettes, “Macht…
Genre/Influences: Black-Industrial, Death-Industrial.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Originally released in 1988 by Mechanik Cassettes, “Macht Durch Stimme” was the debut work of Swedish Maschinenzimmer 412. Driven by Henrik Nordvargr Björkk, Juni Ulvtharm Ollila and Leif Holm this trio got international fame by their hard EBM project Pouppée Fabrikk. Mz.412 became a true reference in a different scene and brings their early work back alive while a bonus cut has been added.
Content: This work brings us back to a very own interpretation of Industrial and Dark-Ambient. The tormented atmospheres have been accentuated by Industrial noises while now driven by slow rhythms, and then by a Martial-like rhythmic. You’ll also notice hard screams, saturated noise waves and field recordings mixed together in repetitive loops.
+ + + : This work hasn’t lost its initial magic and remains a true reference in a style Mz.412 has invented. I enjoyed the tormented sonic voyage, which also sounds sophisticated. I still find back the true, Industrial, spirit form the early years which has been masterly adapted into something new. This was the debut of a successful career.
– – – : The bonus track which is an alternative ‘tape’ edit to the “Rood”-track is a cool extra for the fans but nothing more.
Conclusion: “Macht Durch Stimme” sounds as a true sonic Poltergeist and will occur you a cold sweet sensation.
Best songs: “Aptionstheorie”, “Sequela”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/MZ412official
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether