Mz.412 – Macht Durch Stimme (Album – Cold Spring)

October 19, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Black-Industrial, Death-Industrial. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Originally released in 1988 by Mechanik Cassettes, “Macht…

Genre/Influences: Black-Industrial, Death-Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Originally released in 1988 by Mechanik Cassettes, “Macht Durch Stimme” was the debut work of Swedish Maschinenzimmer 412. Driven by  Henrik Nordvargr Björkk, Juni Ulvtharm Ollila and Leif Holm this trio got international fame by their hard EBM project Pouppée Fabrikk. Mz.412 became a true reference in a different scene and brings their early work back alive while a bonus cut has been added.

Content: This work brings us back to a very own interpretation of Industrial and Dark-Ambient. The tormented atmospheres have been accentuated by Industrial noises while now driven by slow rhythms, and then by a Martial-like rhythmic. You’ll also notice hard screams, saturated noise waves and field recordings mixed together in repetitive loops.

+ + + : This work hasn’t lost its initial magic and remains a true reference in a style Mz.412 has invented. I enjoyed the tormented sonic voyage, which also sounds sophisticated. I still find back the true, Industrial, spirit form the early years which has been masterly adapted into something new. This was the debut of a successful career.

– – – : The bonus track which is an alternative ‘tape’ edit to the “Rood”-track is a cool extra for the fans but nothing more.

Conclusion: “Macht Durch Stimme” sounds as a true sonic Poltergeist and will occur you a cold sweet sensation.

Best songs: “Aptionstheorie”, “Sequela”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/MZ412official

Label: www.coldspring.co.uk / www.facebook.com/coldspringhq


