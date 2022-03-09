Mrtvesvit – Jolimaa (Album – Castle Of Dreams)

Genre/Influences: Ritual.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Mrtvesvit is a Russian project that released its second album by the end of 2021. The album comes five years after their debut. This project has an ‘archaic’ approach in the sense of conceiving their own instruments from the skin of a dead animal (for the drums) and its bones (as a flute).

Content: From the very first notes you’ll perceive the Ritual approach of Mrtvesvit. The work has something minimal, but authentic. The drums are essential in the writing process, but also in the global atmosphere hanging over the work. The flutes inject an extra mysterious touch while the vocals also are part of a secret rite.

+ + + : I often think by myself there’re not enough Ritual projects in the truest sense of the word. Mrtvesvit reminds us of the essence of ‘pure’ Ritual music, which brings me back to the genius of the legendary Zero Kama. I like the authenticity from the work. The rhythm sometimes comes close to a transcendental feeling which also creates a visual appeal.

– – – : The tracks might be a little bit longer and sometimes a bit more elaborated.

Conclusion: Mrtvesvit is a project deserving your attention. I wonder how the next album announced for this year will sound like.

Best songs: “Bear Totem”, “Mutra Satmil”, “Ver Mortuis”, “Hurum Menkv”.

Rate: 7½.

Label: www.facebook.com/codmusicdistro