Mrtvesvit – Jolimaa (Album – Castle Of Dreams)
Genre/Influences: Ritual. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Mrtvesvit is a Russian project that released its second album…
Genre/Influences: Ritual.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Mrtvesvit is a Russian project that released its second album by the end of 2021. The album comes five years after their debut. This project has an ‘archaic’ approach in the sense of conceiving their own instruments from the skin of a dead animal (for the drums) and its bones (as a flute).
Content: From the very first notes you’ll perceive the Ritual approach of Mrtvesvit. The work has something minimal, but authentic. The drums are essential in the writing process, but also in the global atmosphere hanging over the work. The flutes inject an extra mysterious touch while the vocals also are part of a secret rite.
+ + + : I often think by myself there’re not enough Ritual projects in the truest sense of the word. Mrtvesvit reminds us of the essence of ‘pure’ Ritual music, which brings me back to the genius of the legendary Zero Kama. I like the authenticity from the work. The rhythm sometimes comes close to a transcendental feeling which also creates a visual appeal.
– – – : The tracks might be a little bit longer and sometimes a bit more elaborated.
Conclusion: Mrtvesvit is a project deserving your attention. I wonder how the next album announced for this year will sound like.
Best songs: “Bear Totem”, “Mutra Satmil”, “Ver Mortuis”, “Hurum Menkv”.
Rate: 7½.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether