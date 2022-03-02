Mortiis supports Mayhem on ‘The tour that refuses to die’
Mortiis has announced the dates for “The tour that refuses to die” in Europe which…
Mortiis has announced the dates for “The tour that refuses to die” in Europe which he is doing with Mayhem. Mayhem is a Norwegian black metal band formed in Langhus in 1984. They were one of the founders of the Norwegian black metal scene and their music has strongly influenced the black metal genre. Mayhem’s early career was highly controversial as you all know.
Updated tour dates
- 19.04.2022 – Goteborg (SE) – Pustervik
- 20.04.2022 – Stockholm (SE) – Fallan
- 21.04.2022 – Malmo (SE) – KB
- 22.04.2022 – Berlin (DE) – Huxley’s
- 23.04.2022 – Lichtenfels (DE) – Ragnarok Festival
- 24.04.2022 – Bremen (DE) – Tivoli
- 26.04.2022 – Erfurt (DE) – Central
- 27.04.2022 – Brno (CZ) – Fleda
- 28.04.2022 – Kosice (SK) – Colosseum
- 29.04.2022 – Budapest (HU) – Barba Negra
- 30.04.2022 – Brasov (RO) – Kruhnen Musik Halle
- 01.05.2022 – Skopje (MK) – MKC
- 03.05.2022 – Thessaloniki (GR) – Principal Club Theater
- 04.05.2022 – Athens (GR) – Fuzz Live Music Club
- 06.05.2022 – Bari (IT) – Demode Club
- 07.05.2022 – Rome (IT) – Orion Club
- 08.05.2022 – Parma (IT) – Campus
- 09.05.2022 – Graz (AT) – Explosiv
- 10.05.2022 – Stuttgart (DE) – LKA Longhorn
- 11.05.2022 – Audincourt (FR) – Moloco
- 12.05.2022 – Lyon (FR) – Ninkasi Kao
- 13.05.2022 – Barcelona (ES) – Apolo 1
- 14.05.2022 – Madrid – (ES) – La Riveira
- 16.05.2022 – Paris (FR) – La Machine du Moulin rouge
- 17.05.2022 – Southampton (UK) – Engine Rooms
- 18.05.2022 – Belfast (IR) – Limelight
- 19.05.2022 – Dublin (IR) – Academy
- 20.05.2022 – Glasgow (UK) – Garage
- 21.05.2022 – Manchester (UK) – Academy 2
- 22.05.2022 – London (UK) – Heaven
- 24.05.2022 – Mannheim (DE) – MS Connexion Complex
- 25.05.2022 – Hasselt (BE) – Muziekodroom
- 26.05,2022 – Tilburg (NL) – O13
- 27.05.2022 – Oberhausen (DE) – Turbinehalle
- 28.05.2022 – Aarhus (DK) – Voxhall
