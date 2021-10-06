Montreal post-punk act Scene Noir releases ‘Telegraph’ album on Velouria Recordz

Out via Velouria Recordz is the new album by the Montreal post-punk act Scene Noir: “Telegraph”. It’s the band’s 3rd full length release and it was recorded in Montreal and New York over the course of 2021. “Telegraph” holds 8 tracks.

Scene Noir formed in 2011 when Andrew Velvet (vocals, guitar, synth) and Dave Brennan (bass, guitar vocals) began playing indie venues and festivals around their native Montreal. In 2012 Scene Noir opened for the UK’s Attrition on their Canadian tour, with Andrew Velvet also playing synths for the headliners.

2014 brought the release of “Waves” their first full length on Cold Model Records. This was followed by another Canadian tour in company of Montreal’s Echo Beach. 2017 marked the release of “From Dreams to Memories”, a more electronic/goth sounding release featuring the singles “Another Night Of London Rain” and “Submission”.

By 2018 the two new band members, Aislinn Vaudry (guitars/vocals) and Kevin Hills (bass), had joined the formation.

Coming up is a music video for the track “Foreign Stranger”, to be launched later this fall. It was recorded by the full band in Montreal and New York and produced by Andrew Velvet out of his home studio.