New EP announced for Helix (A23’s Tom Shear and vocalist Mari Kattman): ‘Bad Dream’
On November 5th, Helix will self-release a brand new digital-only EP entitled “Bad Dream”, featuring…
On November 5th, Helix will self-release a brand new digital-only EP entitled “Bad Dream”, featuring 4 brand new tracks and remixes from Mark Hockings (Mesh) and Andrew Sega (ex-Iris, Hallowed Hearts). The EP will be available on Bandcamp and the usual digital and streaming platforms.
Helix is the brand new collaboration between Tom Shear (Assemblage 23) and vocalist Mari Kattman (known for her work with Psy’Aviah and Mari & The Ghost). The debut album for the duo was released on August 24 2018, called “Twin”.
Here’s already a trailer.
