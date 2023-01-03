Everything But The Girl have recorded all new album, their first in 23 years

(Photo by Juergen Teller) Everything But The Girl are back together to record an album for the first time in 23 years, since their 1999 album “Temperamental” that is. The release was not planned as the duo says this on their Facebook page: “We never imagined at the start of 2022 that this would happen, and yet here we are.”

Everything But The Girl (occasionally referred to as EBTG) are an English musical duo formed in Kingston upon Hull in 1982, consisting of lead singer and occasional guitarist Tracey Thorn and guitarist, keyboardist, producer and singer Ben Watt. Their biggest hit was the song “Missing” which became a worldwide hit in a more electronic version, a bit like Depeche Mode’s “Enjoy The Silence” you can say which produced by Alan Wilder became a huge hit as well.

Until 2022, the band were inactive, and have not performed publicly since 2000. Thorn has said in interviews she dislikes performing live and will no longer sing in front of a live audience. After the group’s disbandment, Thorn and Watt released solo albums, and had indicated that it was unlikely they would ever record together again as Everything But the Girl.

The new Everything But The Girl album will be released in Spring 2023.