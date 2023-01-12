Miss Grit returns with all new single and video, ‘Lain (phone clone)’

Miss Grit has shared a new video and single, “Lain (phone clone)” taken from her forthcoming debut album “Follow the Cyborg” out on 24 February 2023. Behind the project we find the New York-based, Korean-American musician Margaret Sohn.

The single takes inspiration from the (excellent!) anime “Serial Experiments Lain” (Yasuyuki Ueda), about a girl whose online self attempts to drag her physical self away from reality.

“Lain (Phone Clone)” follows the single “Like You” as well as the title-track “Follow the Cyborg”. The album “Follow the Cyborg” will be out on smokey marbled vinyl, CD and digitally on 24 February 2023.

You can watch the video for “Lain (phone clone)” right below.