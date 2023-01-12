Miss Grit returns with all new single and video, ‘Lain (phone clone)’
Miss Grit has shared a new video and single, “Lain (phone clone)” taken from her forthcoming debut album “Follow the Cyborg” out on 24 February 2023. Behind the project we find the New York-based, Korean-American musician Margaret Sohn.
The single takes inspiration from the (excellent!) anime “Serial Experiments Lain” (Yasuyuki Ueda), about a girl whose online self attempts to drag her physical self away from reality.
“Lain (Phone Clone)” follows the single “Like You” as well as the title-track “Follow the Cyborg”. The album “Follow the Cyborg” will be out on smokey marbled vinyl, CD and digitally on 24 February 2023.
You can watch the video for “Lain (phone clone)” right below.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.