Electronica triphop artist Sham-e-Ali Nayeem shares 2nd single + video ‘Goddesses and Doormats’ featuring Gabriela Riley

(Photo by Patrice Worthy) Electronica triphop artist Sham-e-Ali Nayeem shares second single + video “Goddesses and Doormats” featuring Gabriela Riley.
The song itself is a reprisal against Picasso’s statement that there are “two types of women –– goddesses and doormats.” Nayeem says that “there are no two types of anything and the song is a reminder to respect the Divine in all people and in all that is.”
Here’s the video for “Goddesses and Doormats”.
The track is taken from her new album “Moti Ka Sheher” which will be released on February 3rd 2023. “Moti Ka Sheher” is the second full-length from Nayeem and features interpretations of poems from her book “City of Pearls” (Upset Press, April 2019). The album asks the question how do you live fully and exist in a world where you are told you do not belong and have experienced immeasurable loss?
The album features collaborations with vocalists such as Gabriela Riley, Tough Gossamer, Adeeba Talukder and TreZure Empire.
“Moti Ka Sheher” follows Nayeem’s debut album, “City of Pearls”, which featured classical rabab played by Qais Essar.
And here is the video for “Place of Birth” released in December.
