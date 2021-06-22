Gothic rock act Black Angel reveals new album, ‘Prince Of Darkness’

Gothic rockers Black Angel return with a 3rd album, “Prince of Darkness”. The release comes one year after their previous album: “Kiss of Death”. “Prince of Darkness” is available on CD and in digital format. The band also has plans to release the album on blood red vinyl in the very near future.

The album’s concept is set in 10th century England where the protagonist embarks on his pillage through the town. He’s the Prince Of Darkness and causes chaos and mischief wherever he goes. Clearly inspired by cinematic classics such as “Dracula” and “Interview with a Vampire” the albums offers clear references to this on tracks like “Alive” and “Give It To Me’”.

Expect a mix of traditional gothic rock and references to Siouxsie and the Banshees, The Cult, GeneL loves Jezebel and The Damned. Check the album track “Alive” below.

Black Angel came onto the Goth/Post-Punk scene in 2018 with their 80’s style debut goth album “The Widow”. During 2020 the band recorded the follow-up record, “Kiss of Death”. English musician and producer Matt Vowles grew up in the 80’s listening to Bauhaus, Sisters of Mercy, Damned, Cult, Xmal etc and has always been influenced by what he sees as the true goth period.

<a href="https://blackangelmusic.bandcamp.com/album/prince-of-darkness-2">Prince of Darkness by Black Angel</a>