Erasure announce a North American tour

UK’s synthpop act Erasure have announced a North American tour earlier today set to launch January 14, 2022 in Miami before wrapping up in late February at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Bag Raiders will open each date with a DJ set.

News of the North American tour follows the 2020 release of Erasure’s eighteenth studio album, “The Neon”. This Summer, the duo will release “The Neon Remixed”, a collection of reimaginings of songs from The Neon by artists such as Kim Ann Foxman, Hifi Sean, Octo Octa, Paul Humphreys (OMD), Andy Bell & Gareth Jones, Brixxtone, Theo Kottis, and more. Also included is the brand new single “Secrets”.

Below are the tour dates. Tickets will be available from Friday on.

Erasure The Neon Tour 2021-2022