Erasure announce a North American tour

UK’s synthpop act Erasure have announced a North American tour earlier today set to launch January 14, 2022 in Miami before wrapping up in late February at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Bag Raiders will open each date with a DJ set.
News of the North American tour follows the 2020 release of Erasure’s eighteenth studio album, “The Neon”. This Summer, the duo will release “The Neon Remixed”, a collection of reimaginings of songs from The Neon by artists such as Kim Ann Foxman, Hifi Sean, Octo Octa, Paul Humphreys (OMD), Andy Bell & Gareth Jones, Brixxtone, Theo Kottis, and more. Also included is the brand new single “Secrets”.
Below are the tour dates. Tickets will be available from Friday on.
Erasure The Neon Tour 2021-2022
- October 1 – Glasgow, Scotland – Armadillo SOLD OUT
- October 2 – Glasgow, Scotland – Armadillo SOLD OUT
- October 4 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
- October 6 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall SOLD OUT
- October 7 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Usher Hall SOLD OUT
- October 9 – Manchester, England – O2 Apollo SOLD OUT
- October 10 – Manchester, England – O2 Apollo SOLD OUT
- October 12 – Cardiff, Wales – Motorpoint Arena
- October 14 – Bournemouth, England – International Centre
- October 16 – Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena
- October 17 – London, England – The O2
- October 18 – Brighton, England – Centre
- October 21 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle
- October 22 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling-Halle
- October 24 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
- October 26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
- October 27 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
- October 28 – Leipzig, Germany – Immobilien Arena
- January 14 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
- January 15 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center
- January 16 – St. Petersburg, FL – The Mahaffey Theater
- January 18 – Durham, NC – DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center
- January 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
- January 25 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall
- January 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Byham Theater
- January 28 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
- January 29 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
- February 1 – Asbury Park, NJ – Paramount Theatre
- February 3 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
- February 4 – Atlantic City, NJ – Caesars *
- February 5 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens Bank
- February 8 – Atlanta, GA – Symphony Hall
- February 11 – Houston, TX – TBA (venue & on sale to be announced)
- February 12 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- February 13 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater *
- February 15 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
- February 18 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
- February 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
- February 23 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- February 25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- February 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Performance Venue @ Hollywood Park
- February 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Venetian Theatre