Dark ambient artist Frédéric D. Oberland (Fr, Oiseaux-Tempête, analogic) releases new video + new solo album on July 19th

(Photo by Nicolas Despis) Frédéric D. Oberland, member of Oiseaux-Tempête and Foudre plus co-founder of Nahal Records (Mondkopf, …) will release his 3rd solo album, “Même Soleil”, on july 19th on IIKKI. The record comes out on CD, vinyl and as download and also with a photobook by Gaël Bonnefon. The album is being described as ‘pretty hypnotic’ with analogic instruments, a bit of guitar, duduk and field recordings.

The hardcover artbook (limited to 400 copies) holds 112 pages, 24cm x 22cm, with 65 photos. The CD is limited to 200 copies, the black vinyl to 300 copies and the now sold out gold-black marble was limited to 100 copies.









Two singles are already out, “A Notre Nuit” and and “Augures” which you can check out below. A video is also out for the track “Quatre épaves d’acier” which you can see below the two tracks.

All music was composed, performed and recorded by Frédéric D. Oberland between March 2020 and March 2021 at his home studio Magnum Diva using analog synthetizers, mellotron, machine drum, flutes, alto saxophone, vocals, percussion, duduk, field recordings, and electric bass & guitar. The material was mixed by Jean-Charles Bastion at Mer/Noir, Paris, and mastered by Harris Newman at Grey Market.

Check Bandcamp for all order info.

