Alfa Matrix releases all 21 ‘Sounds From The Matrix’ volumes on Bandcamp for the very first time !

16 years ago Alfa Matrix released a free label CD sampler, “Sounds From The Matrix 001”, in order to showcase what the young label was all about. It featured tracks by Aiboforcen, Dunkelwerk, Hungry Lucy, Mnemonic, and 11 more bands that had joined the label.

Over the years, no less than 21 of these samplers were released and given away to those who ordered directly from the label. Since the start various volumes are no longer available and most were never made available commercially in high audio download quality, that is until now.

The label has now filled the missing holes in the releases available on their official Bandcamp pages and unloaded all 21 volumes at once. It’s a great journey through the vaste catalogue with exclusive tracks and rarities.

Here’s an overview of all the releases which are available now on Bandcamp:

Sounds From The Matrix 021

Sounds From The Matrix 020

Sounds From The Matrix 019

Sounds From The Matrix 018

Sounds From The Matrix 017

Sounds From The Matrix 016

Sounds From The Matrix 015

Sounds From The Matrix 014

Sounds From The Matrix 013

Sounds From The Matrix 012

Sounds From The Matrix 011

Sounds From The Matrix 010

Sounds From The Matrix 009

Sounds From The Matrix 008

Sounds From The Matrix 007

Sounds From The Matrix 006

Sounds From The Matrix 005

Sounds From The Matrix 004

Sounds From The Matrix 003

Sounds From The Matrix 002

Sounds From The Matrix 001

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.