Alfa Matrix releases all 21 ‘Sounds From The Matrix’ volumes on Bandcamp for the very first time !

16 years ago Alfa Matrix released a free label CD sampler, “Sounds From The Matrix 001”, in order to showcase what the young label was all about. It featured tracks by Aiboforcen, Dunkelwerk, Hungry Lucy, Mnemonic, and 11 more bands that had joined the label.
Over the years, no less than 21 of these samplers were released and given away to those who ordered directly from the label. Since the start various volumes are no longer available and most were never made available commercially in high audio download quality, that is until now.
The label has now filled the missing holes in the releases available on their official Bandcamp pages and unloaded all 21 volumes at once. It’s a great journey through the vaste catalogue with exclusive tracks and rarities.
Here’s an overview of all the releases which are available now on Bandcamp:
Sounds From The Matrix 021
Sounds From The Matrix 020
Sounds From The Matrix 019
Sounds From The Matrix 018
Sounds From The Matrix 017
Sounds From The Matrix 016
Sounds From The Matrix 015
Sounds From The Matrix 014
Sounds From The Matrix 013
Sounds From The Matrix 012
Sounds From The Matrix 011
Sounds From The Matrix 010
Sounds From The Matrix 009
Sounds From The Matrix 008
Sounds From The Matrix 007
Sounds From The Matrix 006
Sounds From The Matrix 005
Sounds From The Matrix 004
Sounds From The Matrix 003
Sounds From The Matrix 002
Sounds From The Matrix 001
