Chris Liebing announces first NFT’s starting at $2000

January 20, 2022 bernard

Chris Liebing – who recently released his latest album, “Another Day” on Mute – has…
Chris Liebing announces first NFT's starting at $2000

Chris Liebing – who recently released his latest album, “Another Day” on Mute – has announced details of his first NFT drop. The “Another Day” NFT Collection will be released on Friday 21 January, in collaboration with XLR8R.

The NFT will present the “Another Day” album as an exclusive visual created by Edith and Anna Bergfors from StudioBergfors, the artists who created the cover for the new album and worked on the accompanying videos. The visual album will be minted to the Polygon blockchain and is available in two editions. The Platinum Edition includes a guestlist to Chris Liebing performances for life, while the Gold Edition includes guestlist for one year.

If you wondered how much they cost, here is the pricing.

  • $5000 for NFT 1 which includes the “Another Day” visual album (in 4K w/ uncompressed audio) plus the digital album, vinyl album and guest list for life.
  • And $2000 for each of the three NFT 2‘s which include the “Another Day” visual album (in HD), plus the digital album, vinyl album and guest list for one year.

The NFT’s will be available tomorrow on Friday 21 January.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , , , ,

You may have missed

Chris Liebing announces first NFT's starting at $2000

Chris Liebing announces first NFT’s starting at $2000

January 20, 2022 bernard
Industrial metal act Dawn Of Ashes announces new album 'Scars of the Broken' - New single 'EMDR' out now

Industrial metal act Dawn Of Ashes announces new album ‘Scars of the Broken’ – New single ‘EMDR’ out now

January 19, 2022 bernard
The Jesus and Mary Chain sign to Fuzz Club Records and reissue 2 albums (with bonus material) - New album in the pipeline

The Jesus and Mary Chain sign to Fuzz Club Records and reissue 2 albums (with bonus material) – New album in the pipeline

January 19, 2022 bernard

‘Click Interview’ with Deine Lakaien: ‘Music Is And Always Has Been The Most Beautiful And Powerful Companion Of My Life’

January 19, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
Sheffield-based cult act In The Nursery returns with 'Ektachrome (The Animator)' - first single from new album out February 25, 2022

In The Nursery release video for single feat. footage shot by the late Arthur Humberstone (‘Animal Farm’, ‘Yellow Submarine’ and ‘Watership Down’)

January 18, 2022 bernard