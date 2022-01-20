Chris Liebing announces first NFT’s starting at $2000
Chris Liebing – who recently released his latest album, “Another Day” on Mute – has…
Chris Liebing – who recently released his latest album, “Another Day” on Mute – has announced details of his first NFT drop. The “Another Day” NFT Collection will be released on Friday 21 January, in collaboration with XLR8R.
The NFT will present the “Another Day” album as an exclusive visual created by Edith and Anna Bergfors from StudioBergfors, the artists who created the cover for the new album and worked on the accompanying videos. The visual album will be minted to the Polygon blockchain and is available in two editions. The Platinum Edition includes a guestlist to Chris Liebing performances for life, while the Gold Edition includes guestlist for one year.
If you wondered how much they cost, here is the pricing.
- $5000 for NFT 1 which includes the “Another Day” visual album (in 4K w/ uncompressed audio) plus the digital album, vinyl album and guest list for life.
- And $2000 for each of the three NFT 2‘s which include the “Another Day” visual album (in HD), plus the digital album, vinyl album and guest list for one year.
The NFT’s will be available tomorrow on Friday 21 January.
