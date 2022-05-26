Menschdefekt feat. J:Dead – Secular Days (EP – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Pop, Industrial-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: While Menschdefekt is actually achieving their new full length, we get this EP featuring UK artist Jay Taylor aka J:Dead.

Content: The title song is a harsh approach of Electro-Pop empowered with guitar playing and carried by a solid chorus featuring powerful vocals by J:Dead. We next get two pumping tracks, kind of hard Electro-Pop power. One of the songs features vocals by Fredrik Croona. The last track is a remix of the title track by Rob Dust.

+ + + : The choruses of the songs -but especially the title song, have an elevating effect. This is a cool international collaboration resulting in a complementary production. Next to the original song both other cuts left could be title songs as well. I like the heavy resonating “Not The Hate” featuring a great production of the vocals. Rob Dust did a great job remixing “Secular Days” which sounds even better than the original edit.

– – – : Only cool, danceable songs but maybe not the ‘ultimate’ hit.

Conclusion: This is a successful collaboration which will appeal for lovers of naughty Electro-Pop sounds.

Best songs: “Not The Hate”, “Secular Days – Rob Dust Remix”, “Flames”.

Rate: 7.

