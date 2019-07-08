Massiv in Mensch return with ‘Badminton’ single on July 29

The German EBM act Massiv in Mensch returns with an all new single, “Badminton”, by the end of July. On the same day, the band will also publish a video on Youtube.

To be released via Katyusha Records, the single will act as a teaser for the band’s all new album which is being completed as we speak. The release for this new album is expected for the end of 2019.

Massiv in Mensch is a German industrial musical duo that was founded by Daniel Logemann and Mirco Osterthun in 1996. The band debuted with “Belastendes Material” in 2000 on Wire Productions, and later on signed with Artoffact Records. Over the years the band has grown quite a popular fanbase thanks to good songwriting and dito vocals.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.