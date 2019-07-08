UK electro-rock act IAMWARFACE launches ‘Say My Name’ video for single from forthcoming debut album

Out now is the video for “Say My Name”, the brand new single by the UK electro-rock act IAMWARFACE. The single is a sonic example of what to expect on the band’s forthcoming debut album “Year of the dragon” (out in September on Warfacesounds Records.). You can view the video below.

The band will be playing some live dates in UK in the meantime:

27.07.19 LONDON Hope & Anchor

03.08.19 BRIGHTON Green Door Store

30.08.19 BOURNEMOUTH Canvas Loft Bar

31.08.19 LONDON Hope & Anchor

07.09.19 TWICKENHAM Patchworks

17.11.19 BRIGHTON Hope & Ruin

IAMWARFACE are a five piece electro-rock group created in London in 2016 by singer, songwriter and producer Matt Warneford. You can expect a fusion of 80’s style vocals, abstract guitars, moody multi-layered synth riffs and pounding drum beats. The band so far have released four singles to date and toured regularly to promote them, including recent support slots with Gary Numan. They have also performed a live session for BBC Introducing.

