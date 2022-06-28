Glasgow coldwave duo Hanging Freud prepare all new album release

June 28, 2022 bernard

Hanging Freud, the Glasgow coldwave act who were featured on our free download compilation “Post​-​Punk…
Hanging Freud, the Glasgow coldwave act who were featured on our free download compilation “Post​-​Punk (Genesis)” with the track “We Don’t Want To Sleep”, have finished an all new album. The new album is scheduled to be released some time during Winter via their own imprint Tiny Box to be followed by concert dates.

For this next album, there will be a few videos available, keep an eye on Side-Line to view them first.

Hanging Freud consists of the duo of Paula Borges and Jonathan Skinner. As a duo they combine their somewhat nomadic past with multicultural backgrounds of coming from Sao Paulo (Brazil) and London (UK), into their sound.

The duo debuted with “The Continent” (2008) followed by “Sunken” (2010), “No Body Allowed” (2015), “Motherland” (2016), “Anomalies” (2017), “In Exile” (2018), “Nowhere” (2018) and “Persona Normal” (2021). Quite a prolific band in other words. You can find all releases on the band’s Bandcamp page.

Below is the band’s most recent output, to get an idea.


