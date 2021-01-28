Martin Gore video for ‘Howler’ available – new EP out tomorrow

(Photo by Travis Shinn) Martin Gore, songwriter and founding member of Depeche Mode, has released the video for his new solotrack, “Howler”. The video was directed by NYSU (Bastille, New Order, Wild Beasts). The track is taken from the forthcoming 5-track instrumental EP, “The Third Chimpanzee”, out tomorrow.

“I resynthesized my voice and used warped delays and other manipulation effects on ‘Howler,’” Martin says of the track. “The end result was a sound that wasn’t quite human, more monkey like. I really liked the idea of blurring the lines between monkeys and humans. Sometimes I think we just feel that we’re so evolved, and that we’re so much better. I have been questioning that quite a lot recently.”

It’s been five years since Martin released his instrumental album “MG”.

Here’s the video for “Howler”.