Cabaret Voltaire announce ‘Shadow Of Funk’ EP – 2 accompanying album releases to follow in March and April 2021

Out now is a brand new track by Cabaret Voltaire. “Billion Dollar” is taken from the “Shadow Of Funk” EP, out on 26 February 2021. The new EP follows 2020’s album “Shadow Of Fear”, Cabaret Voltaire’s first release with Richard H. Kirk as the sole member of the band.

Listen to “Billion Dollar” below.

“Shadow Of Fear” and the “Shadow Of Funk” EP are interconnected and part of a series of 4 releases that continue into the Spring with the release of 2 drone albums. The first of these, a 50-minute piece entitled “Dekadrone”, is due out on 26 March 2021. The second, and final release in the series, the 64-minute piece “BN9Drone” is released on 23 April 2021.

Kirk explains the following regarding his inspiration for the new material: “The current situation didn’t have much of an influence on what I was doing – all the vocal content was already in place before the panic set in – but maybe due to my nature of being a bit paranoid there are hints in there about stuff going a bit weird and capturing the current state of affairs.”

