Mark E Moon – Lux Vindictae (EP – Cold Transmission Music)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: After two impressive albums Mark E Moon strikes…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: After two impressive albums Mark E Moon strikes back with six new songs. It rather looks as a mini-album inspired by themes like ‘depression, rage, assault, alcoholism, the murder of an innocent child and the sheer horror of life on an alien feudal world’.
Content: The citizens from The Isle Of Man hold on their successful sound formula bringing good-old Cold-Wave souvenirs back alive. The Sisters Of Mercy and Fields Of The Nephilim sound as main sources of inspiration. The dark guitar play and cavernous timbre of voice are leading the listener into a universe of despair and sadness. You’ll also notice female backing vocals.
+ + + : From a very personal point of view I consider Mark E Moon as one of the hottest and most talented Cold-Wave / Post-Punk formations from the past years. They deal with a mature and well-crafted production which brings the darkest hours of 80s dancefloors back alive. The elevating chorus of “Revenge” is pure sonic ecstasy. I also have to mention “Anastasia” featuring delicious female backing vocals. There’s definitely something to say about each single track.
– – – : I don’t have minus points to mention but just regret there are only 6 songs featured.
Conclusion: Mark E Moon stands for a high qualitative level among contemporary Dark-Wave bands.
Best songs: “Revenge”, “Anastasia”, “Drowning”, “Blacklight”.
Rate: 9.
Artist: www.facebook.com/MarkEMoon1
Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether