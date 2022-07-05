Mark E Moon – Lux Vindictae (EP – Cold Transmission Music)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: After two impressive albums Mark E Moon strikes back with six new songs. It rather looks as a mini-album inspired by themes like ‘depression, rage, assault, alcoholism, the murder of an innocent child and the sheer horror of life on an alien feudal world’.

Content: The citizens from The Isle Of Man hold on their successful sound formula bringing good-old Cold-Wave souvenirs back alive. The Sisters Of Mercy and Fields Of The Nephilim sound as main sources of inspiration. The dark guitar play and cavernous timbre of voice are leading the listener into a universe of despair and sadness. You’ll also notice female backing vocals.

+ + + : From a very personal point of view I consider Mark E Moon as one of the hottest and most talented Cold-Wave / Post-Punk formations from the past years. They deal with a mature and well-crafted production which brings the darkest hours of 80s dancefloors back alive. The elevating chorus of “Revenge” is pure sonic ecstasy. I also have to mention “Anastasia” featuring delicious female backing vocals. There’s definitely something to say about each single track.

– – – : I don’t have minus points to mention but just regret there are only 6 songs featured.

Conclusion: Mark E Moon stands for a high qualitative level among contemporary Dark-Wave bands.

Best songs: “Revenge”, “Anastasia”, “Drowning”, “Blacklight”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.facebook.com/MarkEMoon1

Label: www.coldtransmission.com / www.facebook.com/coldtransmissionmusic