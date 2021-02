After their 4th and 5th singles “Venom” and “Wicked White Lies”, the Maltese electropop quartet Oxygyn have now launched their first release of 2021 with the single “Mercy”.

The track was recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by Peter Borg at Malta’s Railway Studios, and revolves around themes of anger and vulnerability.

Formed of sibling vocal duo Katia and Kurt Abela, with Zack on guitars and Funky Monkey on production the band was formed in 2015.

Check the new single below.