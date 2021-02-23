Paradox Obscur to release Metropolis debut ‘Singles & Rarities’

The Athens, Greece-based dark electronic duo Paradox Obscur aka Toxic Razor and Kriistal Ann) formed in early 2014. One of their trademarks is that they are one of the few electronic ensembles to record their albums in real time without the aid of pc and editing software utilizing vintage synthesizers and drum machines to create their raw sound.

Paradox Obscur so far released 4 full-length albums and an additional 5 EPs and will now make their Metropolis Records debut with the release “Singles & Rarities” on March 12th, 2021. This collection will be available via compact disc along with all digital and streaming platforms.