Magne Furuholmen (a-ha) releases limited art edition vynil of newest album ‘White Xmas lies’ – Price €150

To be released on October 25th is an exclusive art edition of only 200 copies of Magne Furuholmen (a-ha)’s new solo album “White Xmas Lies”.

Each numbered item includes the following:

A white vinyl double-album

An original artwork (25 x 25 cm) signed and numbered by Magne Furuholmen

A poster with all 200 art-pieces combined

The artworks are monotypes made on 5 large sheets of 410 g somerset paper which were cut into squares of 25 x 25 cm to accompany the special edition of 200 vinyls. Together the 200 pieces make up a larger whole, and from the poster included you will be able to find the position of your particular piece.

The edition is sold right here in random order and it is not possible to request numbers. The price for this gem is €150 – plus shipping & handling, quite cheap to have an original Magne Furuholmen hanging in your house. His artworks regularly fetch much higher prices at auctions, so if you look at it as an investment on top, it might be worth a shot.

The video below was filmed by Thomas Vincent Furuholmen in Magne’s painting studio in August 2019 and it captures the process of making the original artworks for the limited art-edition.

