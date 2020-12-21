Magne Furuholmen (a-ha) launches live concert recording of ‘White Xmas Lies’ on Saturday 26th December

On Saturday 26th December at 5pm CET you’ll be able to view the “White Xmas Lies” live concert premiere by Magne Furuholmen and chat with him as well online. The “White Xmas Lies” live concert footage was shot in Oslo (Norway) on December 4th 2019 at Kulturekirken Jakob in Oslo. The free concert was organized in partnership with the Salvation Army, and the attendees included both Salvation Army guests and fans.

The show lasted for about an hour, with Magne either at the piano or playing acoustic or electric guitar. He was joined by seven musicians – Karl Oluf Wennerberg, Even Ormestad, Morten Qvenild, Madeleine Ossum, Emilie Heldal Lidsheim, Dan Sunhordvik and Tini Flaat Mykland. To get an idea of what to expect, here’s a short video which was posted.

“White Xmas Lies” is the third solo album by Magne Furuholmen as Magne F. and was released on October 25, 2019.

You can RSVP on Facebook to receive reminders before the premiere begins.

