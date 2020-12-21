Daniel B. joins Acronym powered project to launch the Sky Any Colour exhibition together with over 50 other artists and designers

The last few months Daniel Bressanutti aka Daniel B. (Front 242, Morf, Prothèse) has joined the Acronym project. The project has now partnered with the Republic of Gamers to launch skyanycolour.com, an online group exhibition featuring over 50 artists and designers.

Daniel B.: “The project’s purpose is to explore humanity’s increasingly complex relationship with the future, a topic that has become even more relevant given the events of this year.”

Here’s the trailer for the project.

Over 50 artists and designers were introduced to form smaller breakout teams, each choosing their own formats. Initial works were showcased inside the recently-released Acronym X ROG ZEPHYRUS G14–ACRNM®, limited edition laptop, and form basis for the Sky Any Colour program launch. The ongoing exhibition, with new film, animation, music, graphic and photographic works will continue to be released on skyanycolour.com into the first quarter of 2021. Acronym also partnered with the incubator accelerator Hxouse, co-founded by artist, The Weeknd, creative director, La Mar Taylor and global innovator, Ahmed Ismail.

The participants in this multi-disciplinary project include Daniel Bressanutti, Ruben Fro, Sebeyu, Laura Dubuk, Aaron Beck, Evian Christ, Bisi Ezerioha, Phil Saunders, Kat Zhang, Steve Teeple, Khyzyl Saleem, Monika Bielskyte, Chris Bjerre, NOKENTY, Errolson Hugh, Stephen Platt, Rod Chong, Nicolas Kadima, David Rudnick, Ornamental Conifer, Ryan Davis, Look Mister, Michael Tello, Nathan Qi, Clouds, Ian Wang, Hans Olo, Reuben Wu, Kim Jung Gi, Corin Roddick (Purity Ring), Spencer Canon, Laith Safa (Hxouse), Whyishnave Suthagar (Hxouse), Alim Sabir (Hxouse), Eric Cheung, Sebastian Palencia, Rayul (Hxouse), Trish Roque (Hxouse), Joshua Schachter, Ben Dosage, Glare, Mike Sunday, Joyce Mao, Evian Christ, Daniel Swan, Malte Müller, Kazuhiro Aihara, Sam Madhu, Raf Rennie, Pussy Riot, Asad Malik (Jadu Hologram), Kristopher Ho, Harlan Hugh, Ed Palumbo, Liam Wong, Dobu Supply, Gat Kong and Jennifer Bin.

About Acronym, Republic of Gamers (ROG) and Hxouse

Acronym itself was founded in 1994 by Michaela Sachenbacher and Errolson Hugh as an independent design agency with a focus on the unification of style and technology in apparel. Through its eponymous brand, as well as its numerous contract design projects, Acronym has been instrumental in the emergence of a new generation of technical apparel products and users.

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, desktops, monitors, audio equipment, routers and peripherals. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events and ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world.

Hxouse is a next-generation incubator and accelerator that is at the forefront of fostering innovation and opportunity for creative entrepreneurs. It facilitates connections between talent and industry to build mutually-beneficial relationships between future talent and current industry titans. A not-for-profit venture co-founded by multi-platinum artist The Weeknd, creative director La Mar Taylor, and global innovator Ahmed Ismail.

Work for RMT01 gaming laptop

Daniel B. also did music and sounds for the launch of the RMT01, the world’s most powerful 14 inch gaming laptop. The machine has been radically retooled by Acronym and designed David Rudnick using magnesium and aluminum alloys, custom machining, precision etchings, specially developed paints, and two completely original typefaces.

With an 8-core AMD® Ryzen™ 9 CPU and RTX graphics, RMT01 is not only built for the most dedicated gamers, but uniquely tailored to the specs of the next generation of creative professionals. It is also equipped with eight custom-designed animations exclusive to RMT01.

Full info can be found on this website.

Since you're here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven't put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line's independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

