LPF12 – tiltedStage (Digital Album – LPF12)
Sascha Lemon continues to be an incredibly prolific artist, releasing multiple productions each year. One of his standout works from 2024, “tiltedStage”, features six tracks that showcase his evolving sound. In the first half of the album, the German musician revisits intricate and ethereal IDM structures, blending complexity with accessibility through the use of slow, steady rhythms. The refined, at times subtle sound design invites listeners into a textured sonic landscape. As the album progresses, Lemon ventures further into experimental territory, ultimately embracing his signature Cinematic style in the latter half. This style, while delicate and precise, is made more approachable in certain pieces through the continued use of slow rhythms. The result is a diverse and exploratory work that flows in multiple directions, yet maintains a cohesive identity. For me, the album’s standout moments are its powerful opening tracks, which set the tone for a captivating listening experience. (Rating:7).
Listen to “Unconformist”:
https://lpf12.bandcamp.com/track/unconformist
