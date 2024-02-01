Out now via Out Of Line Music is the debut single from Project TrES-2b: “The Day Before”. This marks the first release off the upcoming album, “When Human Life Begins”. Behind the project we find Polo of Amduscia, venturing into new realms of techno and cosmic-themed music.

The single is inspired by Polo’s involvement as a DJ in the techno collective BPM Colectivo and his desire to play original music in his sets. Influences from legendary acts like Jan Michel Jarre and Alex O’Rion are evident, blending classic techno rhythms with deep, cosmic sounds.

Polo explains: “Since the 90s, I listened techno music and other kind of older music like Jan Michel Jarre; I always loved his amazing cosmic and deep sounds because I was always interested in the cosmos and alien stuff. Currently, some techno projects mix that kind of sound, like Alex O’ Rion; he was, for me, my second and the most important influence to make this new project.”